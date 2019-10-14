Museum exhibit explores Shakers' modern branding strategies

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Shakers have long been known for the simple design of their furniture and household objects, but a new exhibit at the Currier Museum of Art explores their cutting-edge skills in brand management.

The Manchester museum is featuring a new exhibit called The Shakers and the Modern World, drawn from both its own collection and the holdings of Canterbury Shaker Village. Andrew Spahr, the museum's director of collections, says the Shakers at one time caused anxiety with attempts to convert outsiders to their religion, but then developed a branding strategy to counter negative public opinion and were quick to embrace printed media and photography to promote a more positive view.

The exhibit will be accompanied by public and educational programs developed with Canterbury Shaker Village, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.