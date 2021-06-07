Murphy says he plans to close NJ's only women's prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he plans to shut down the state's only women's prison after reviewing a new investigative report he commissioned to look into a January attack by mostly male prison guards on female inmates.

“I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the horrific attacks that took place on January 11. Individuals in state custody deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and the officers involved in this incident, both directly and indirectly, abused their power to send a message that they were in charge,” Murphy said.