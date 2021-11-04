Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 12:22 a.m.
1 of21 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy greets supporters after speaking during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arrives to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, center, greets a supporter at his election night party in Bridgewater, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stefan Jeremiah Show More Show Less
5 of21 President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final sign-off to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tosses a signed basketball to supporters as his wife Suzanne waves at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, speaks at his election night party in Bridgewater, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stefan Jeremiah/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe prepares to speak at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu addresses supporters at her election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Boston. Wu defeated fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman of color elected as mayor of Boston. Josh Reynolds/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Republican lobbyist Mike Carey waves to supporters during a watch party for the results of the 15th Congressional District election at The Mill event center in Lancaster, Ohio, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Carey won an open U.S. House seat. (Alie Skowronski/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Alie Skowronski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 New York City Mayor Elect Eric Adams speaks to supporters Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, center, raises arms with first lady Tammy Snyder Murphy , right, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver after speaking to supporters during an election party in Asbury Park, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Winsome Sears speaks before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.
In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to notch a victory.
Written By
WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN