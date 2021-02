The Mountainside treatment center now offers spouse, and partner support groups to those who have been affected by their significant other’s substance use disorder.

These free, virtual sessions are open to the public and held on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The support group is designed to empower spouses and partners with the resources they need to begin the process of recovery alongside their addicted loved ones.

Spouse and Partner Support Groups are facilitated by Mountainside’s team of licensed clinicians and certified recovery coaches, who provide deeper understanding into the nature of addiction and how it impacts romantic relationships. Participants will learn about coping strategies and tips for setting boundaries with loved ones. Group members are also invited to share their strengths and setbacks with others who have encountered similar challenges.

“When one person in a relationship struggles with addiction, their partner may have every intention to help, but they may do so in a misguided way. The relationship may become codependent and one-sided, with one partner no longer prioritizing their own needs in order to meet their loved one’s,” a Clinical Director, and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Seon Kim said. “Support groups allow these individuals to connect with others who have shared experiences. They gain opportunities to not only feel validated knowing they are not alone but also maintain their hope and motivation moving forward, which can help them to build more fulfilling, balanced bonds with their partners,” Kim said.

Because substance use disorders can strain relationships and impact not only the addicted person but also those in their close circle, partners likewise benefit from maintaining a support system. Significant others specifically need to recognize how to contend with negative emotions and practice self care before they can start healing from a loved one’s addiction. Spouse and Partner Support Groups offer a safe outlet for participants to receive comfort and learn empowerment techniques from treatment professionals and peers.

To learn more about the group, visit: https://mountainside.com/events/spouse-partner-support-group/

Mountainside is nationally recognized for the effectiveness of its drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs. It is proud to be one of only three addiction treatment centers in the U.S. to hold a 3.7 ASAM, (American Society of Addiction Medicine), certification as well as dual accreditation from CARF, (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities), International, and The Joint Commission.Mountainside’s Integrative Care Model provides a comprehensive set of treatment and care offerings coordinated by a multidisciplinary treatment team to best fit the unique needs and interests of each client. Mountainside is also lauded for its ability to partner with each client and the client’s family and healthcare professionals in developing and executing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term sobriety. Learn more about Mountainside at mountainside.com.

Mountainside is located at 372 Danbury Road in Wilton, Connecticut.