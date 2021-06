INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after crashing into a pickup in Independence, police said.

Officers were called to the crash around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Farview Drive, according to the Kansas City Star.

Independence Police Sgt. Steven Boles said the motorcyclist was riding a 2009 Honda motorcycle west on the highway before colliding with a 2006 Nissan pickup truck as it turned onto Farview Drive from the highway.

The motorcycle rider, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital but later died, Boles said. Two people were in the pickup, but neither was injured.