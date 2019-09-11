Motorcycles thunder through Wilton for CT United Ride

Two thousand motorcycles caravaned along Route 7 in Wilton, for the annual CT United Ride, the state’s largest 9/11 tribute, on Sep. 8. The ride, which started in Norden Place in Norwalk and finished in Seaside Park in Bridgeport, is also a fundraiser fir fire and law-enforcement-related causes.

This year’s ride honored New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff who was shot and wounded on Aug. 12 while attempting to intervene in a New Haven shooting. He was off-duty at the time.

Duff was recognized for his heroism, bravery and dedication to public safety during the ride’s opening ceremony.

Cheering spectators, many waving American flags, lined the caravan route through the towns it passed through, including Wilton. In addition, more than 100 fire trucks were placed along the route with 24 aerial trucks holding 50-foot American flags over the roadway in each town.