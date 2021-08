3 1 of 3 Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





On Saturday September 11, 2021 the CT United Ride, a motorcycle ride paying tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, will be passing through the Town of Wilton, the Wilton Police Department told Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday, Aug. 16.

The motorcade is expected to enter the Town of Wilton at approximately 11:45 a.m. It is anticipated that the motorcade will last for approximately 45 minutes, leaving the Town of Wilton at approximately 12:30 p.m. During this time access to sections of Route 33, (Westport Road), and Route 7, (Danbury Road), will be restricted.