STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado have euthanized a mother bear after a man was attacked in his home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the homeowner noticed the door to his garage open Sunday around 11 p.m. when he encountered a bear and two cubs. The man stored birdseed and other attractants in the garage of his home in Steamboat Springs, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) northwest of Denver.