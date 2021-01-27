Most Kansas universities won't use new dismissal policy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is the only one of six public universities in the state that will consider using a new policy that makes it easier to fire, suspend or dismiss employees, including tenured faculty.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved the temporary policy last week, citing financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reduced state funding and declining enrollments. The regents gave the schools 45 days to develop frameworks for implementing the policy, which would be in effect through 2022.