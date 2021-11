PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Environmental officials in Rhode Island said they've finished testing mosquitoes for diseases this year, but they're still urging residents to prevent bites until the first hard frost.

The state Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that the final round of mosquito testing confirmed no new positive findings of either West Nile virus or eastern equine encephalitis. DEM collected 158 samples of mosquitoes from 45 traps set statewide from Sept. 29 to Oct. 12.