Moscow drops vaccination proof demand for restaurant clients VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press July 16, 2021 Updated: July 16, 2021 9:40 a.m.
1 of9 People relax after a hot day at an outdoor terrace of a restaurant in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The Russian capital recorded new record temperatures amid a heat wave this month with today's temperatures forecast 33 degrees Celsius (91,4 Fahrenheit). Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People relax after a hot day at an outdoor terrace of a restaurant in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The Russian capital recorded new record temperatures amid a heat wave this month with today's temperatures forecast 33 degrees Celsius (91,4 Fahrenheit). Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A medical worker prepares to give an injection of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to an employee of Oleg Sirota's cheese factory in Dubrovskoye village, in Istra district, 51 km. (31,8 miles) west of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Thursday is the deadline the authorities set for eligible companies to ensure that 60% of their staff receive at least one shot of a vaccine. Sirota, founder of a cheese factory that has dozens of retail outlets in and around the Russian capital, said that as of Thursday, 70% of staff have received their shots, but the reluctance was difficult to overcome. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 In this handout photo released by Department of Labor and Social Protection of Moscow Government, A medical worker speaks to Lyubov Semyonova, 104 years old, right, the oldest resident of the orphanage after re-vaccination in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Semyonova is a labor veteran and the widow of a participant in the Great Patriotic War. Lyubov Aleksandrovna endured the first vaccination at the beginning of this year perfectly. (Mika Sazonov/Department of Labor and Social Protection of Moscow Government via AP) Mika Sazonov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Medics wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus transport a patient with coronavirus at the City hospital No. 52 for coronavirus patients in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Russia has been facing a rapid surge of coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the number of daily confirmed cases soaring from about 9,000 in early June to over 25,000 last week. For the first time in the pandemic, the daily death toll exceeded 700 last Tuesday and has remained at that level ever since. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A medic wearing a special suit to protect against coronavirus prepares to treat a patient with coronavirus at the City hospital No. 52 for coronavirus patients in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Russia has been facing a rapid surge of coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the number of daily confirmed cases soaring from about 9,000 in early June to over 25,000 last week. For the first time in the pandemic, the daily death toll exceeded 700 last Tuesday and has remained at that level ever since. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in the Russian capital on Friday canceled their order for restaurants to only admit customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the coronavirus or can produce a negative test.
The softening of restrictions reflects their devastating impact on restaurant owners, who pleaded with city officials to rescind them. The decision comes even as the capital is continuing to see a surge in infections and Russia registered a new daily record of coronavirus deaths Friday.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV