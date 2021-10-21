Michigan official: Benton Harbor water woes 'inexcusable' ED WHITE, Associated Press Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 2:06 p.m.
1 of14 The Benton Harbor tower, located in Benton Harbor, Mich., is pictured Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A water main break Wednesday left most city residents without water as the city continues to deal with lead pipe water quality issues. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) DON CAMPBELL/AP Show More Show Less
State officials on Thursday defended their response to a lead crisis in a small southwestern Michigan city, telling lawmakers that steps to reduce corrosion in aging water pipes began in 2019, just a few months after tests revealed troubling results.
Benton Harbor residents will be urged to use free bottled water for drinking and cooking for weeks more, until a federal study confirms that filters can work effectively with the city's tap water, Liesl Clark, the head of Michigan's environmental agency, said.