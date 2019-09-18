More people using child car seats correctly in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health says more people in the state are using child car seats correctly.

Data compiled by health officials show 72 percent of those with car seats were using them improperly in 2018. That figure is actually an improvement and compares with 86 percent in 2009.

During the last five years in North Dakota, 8 children have died and 1,037 youngsters 12 and younger were injured in motor vehicle crashes.

The health department recommends keeping children in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing seats, a forward-facing car seat with a harness should be used. And, after outgrowing the forward-facing seat, children should be placed in a booster seat until they are the right size to use just a seat belt.