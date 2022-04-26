More explosions in separatist Trans-Dniester, near Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester say two explosions on Tuesday morning in a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service.

The incident occurred in the small town of Maiac, roughly 12 kilometers (7 miles) west of the border, according to the region’s Interior Ministry. It comes just a day after several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades were reported to have hit the Ministry of State Security in the city of Tiraspol, the region’s capital.