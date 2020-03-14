More details released on 4th Missouri COVID-19 case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State officials released new details on one of Missouri’s latest cases of coronavirus disease, as residents braved rainy weather to line up at a drive-thru testing site in suburban St. Louis for the new coronavirus.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a news release Saturday that a person from western Missouri’s Henry County is one of two new cases announced Friday. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton before to being transferred March 8 to another facility, where the patient was tested and remains for treatment.

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has now been placed on diversion for emergency services and has been told to not admit new patients, the department said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday declared a state of emergency in response to the virus. The state has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a Mercy Hospital building parking lot in Chesterfield, masked and gowned medical staffers worked in a steady rain to take nasal swabs of people who lined up at a drive-thru testing site.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

