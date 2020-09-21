More Nebraska prison staffers test positive for coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials announced five more staffers in the Nebraska Department of Corrections recently tested positive for the coronavirus, as numbers from state health officials show 442 people have died and more than 41,000 have tested positive for the virus.

Four of the prison staffers testing positive work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release Sunday. The fifth works at the Diagnostic Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

All five are self-isolating at home, the release said. The latest release brings the number of prison staffers across the state infected to 132, the department said.

The state's online virus tracker on Monday showed 41,083 in Nebraska have tested positive since the outbreak began, including 1,162 from Friday through Sunday.

New cases have risen in Nebraska in recent weeks. The average daily new cases in Nebraska has risen to 384 in the last seven days from an average of nearly 293 per day the week prior, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project.