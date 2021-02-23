More Myanmar protests follow strike, foreign concerns Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 1:53 a.m.
1 of17 Anti-coup protesters display an image of protester who was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during a protest two-days earlier as they gather to protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 An anti-coup protester flashes the three-fingered salute as others play instruments and sing in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Anti-coup protesters display pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and aprotester who was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during a protest two-days earlier as they gather to protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Anti-coup protesters display an image of protester who was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during a protest two-days earlier as they gather to protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Anti-coup protesters display an image of protester who was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during a protest two-days earlier as they gather to protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. A banner, center, reads as "May military dictatorship fail." STR/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Anti-coup protesters display pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather to protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Anti-coup protesters display pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Anti-coup protesters display placards during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Anti-coup protesters sitting next to signs to boycott Myanmar military-linked business, display a picture of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Anti-coup protesters display placards during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Anti-coup protesters beat plastic containes during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. STR/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters against the military’s seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of the country’s biggest city on Tuesday, a day after a call for a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate.
Numbers were down from Monday’s massive crowds, but around 1,000 people in Yangon had gathered by mid-morning at the city’s Hledan Center, a major meeting point for protesters, with other groups assembling at other venues.