Moped-share company Revel building car charging hub in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Revel, the company that operates fleets of shared mopeds in several U.S. cities, announced Wednesday that it is building a charging hub for electric vehicles in Brooklyn this spring.

The charging facility will be the first in a network of car-charging hubs planned for New York City in an effort to promote the use of electric vehicles, company officials said in a news release. “Revel is building the infrastructure of the future and we’re building it now — our planet can’t wait,” Revel chief executive officer and co-founder Frank Reig said.