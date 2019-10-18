Montana officials approve permanent fishing restrictions

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have approved permanent fishing restrictions to protect the animals during increased water temperatures.

Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved permanent hoot owl restrictions as part of its routine regulation updates.

Officials say hoot owl restrictions have been temporarily ordered for rivers when water temperatures surpass 73 degrees.

Wildlife officials say public comment revealed a more permanent solution was needed after fishery workers confirmed continued operations during the restriction period.

Wildlife officials say the regulation is scheduled daily from July 15 to Aug. 15 each year along parts of the Madison River, but could be lifted if conditions allow.

Restrictions were set from July 1 to Aug. 31 last year.

Some anglers say restrictions should stay the same or not exist.

