Montana conversation area expands with 14K-acre purchase

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana wildlife organization has announced it has expanded its conservation area after purchasing a ranch.

The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that the American Prairie Reserve has added 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) of land from Blue Ridge ranch in northeastern Montana.

Wildlife officials say the organization owns 655 square miles (about 1,700 square kilometers) of land with hopes to acquire enough private land to connect to about 4,700 square miles (12,175 square kilometers) of existing public lands.

Officials say the goal is to create a short-grass prairie ecosystem with its original inhabitants, including bison.

Officials say ranchland adds elk, bighorn sheep, mule deer, pronghorn and prairie dogs to the conversation area.

Some land owners say the organization is hurting family-owned and operated ranches and farms.

