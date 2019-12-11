Montana attorney general elected president of national org

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Attorney General Tim Fox was elected the 2020 president of the National Association of Attorneys General during its meeting this week in Washington.

Fox has chosen “Transformational Leadership and Civility" as his presidential initiative, the organization announced Wednesday. Transformational leadership involves inspiring and motivating employees to innovate and create positive change.

The organization will hold a meeting in Big Sky, Montana in August.

During this week's meetings, the attorneys general heard updates on Facebook's privacy settlement, officer-involved shootings, criminal justice reform, opioids, vaping and cryptocurrency. U.S. Attorney General William Barr and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also spoke to the group.

Fox, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Montana, is the second Montana attorney general elected president of the national organization. Mike Greely was elected president in 1983.