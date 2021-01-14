Montana House passes bill to permit campus concealed carry

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bill that would expand the list of places in Montana where people can carry concealed firearms with and without permits passed Thursday in the Republican-controlled House, less than two weeks after the Legislature started its session.
Under existing law, concealed firearms are only allowed without permits in Montana outside of city limits. The bill would allow them to be carried without permits, including in the Montana Capitol, state and local government buildings and on public university campuses.