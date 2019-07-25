Monarch butterfly count in Wilton

A monarch butterfly feeds on nectar. A monarch butterfly feeds on nectar. Photo: Melanie Stengel / Photo: Melanie Stengel / Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Monarch butterfly count in Wilton 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Members of the Pollinator Pathway are encouraging Wiltonians to participate in the 2019 North American Monarch Monitoring Blitz, which is taking place from July 27 through Aug. 4.

Wiltonians may join people from Canada, Mexico and the rest of the United States to help identify the monarch butterfly’s breeding sites that are essential to its survival. The blitz provides a snapshot of the monarch’s population status across its migration paths.

The monarch butterfly is one of the most recognizable types of butterflies, easily identified by its large orange wings. It is known for its formidable migration of more than 3,000 miles from Canada and the northern United States to the forests of Mexico. Unfortunately, that migration is declining and scientists are concerned about the butterfly’s future.

How to participate

During the week of the blitz, anyone may visit their garden, park or other open space to check milkweed plants for monarch eggs, caterpillars, chrysalises and butterflies. Record the location and area monitored, the number of milkweed plants seen and the number and life stage of monarchs counted, even if there are no butterflies.

The information may be reported to https://app.mlmp.org/Observations/Submit.

The blitz is an initiative of the Trinational Monarch Conservation Science Partnership, created through the Commission for Environmental Cooperation.

This is the third year of the blitz. Last year, 486 participants in all three countries monitored more than 53,000 milkweed plants and observed nearly 14,000 monarchs in all stages of life.

Information: monarchlab.org.