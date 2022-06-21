Mom sentenced in death of newborn found in college dorm

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A woman has been sentenced in the death of a newborn whose body was found inside a trash bag at college dormitory outside Cleveland.

Breyona Reddick, 21, of Cleveland, was sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 15 years, based on good behavior. She pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter as part of a deal with Portage County prosecutors, who dismissed several other counts including aggravated murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence,