Mom killed, 3 children injured in crash with stolen vehicle

DETROIT (AP) — A 33-year-old woman was killed and her three children injured after a stolen vehicle crashed into the family’s SUV on Detroit's east side, police said Saturday.

Police said the woman died from her injuries. The children, ages 12, 5 and 5, were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Two men in a stolen red Dodge Challenger struck the family’s black Chevrolet Trailblazer before 5 p.m. on Saturday, police alleged. The men were hospitalized for injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The men were arrested and a weapon was recovered.

Further details were not released.