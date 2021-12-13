Mom demands answers in Black man's deadly Louisiana arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ronald Greene’s mother chastised Louisiana lawmakers Monday for not acting quickly enough to hold state troopers accountable for her son's deadly 2019 arrest, saying the Black motorist’s death at the end of a high-speed chase was a “murder” that's been covered up, sugarcoated and mired in bureaucracy.
“I’m so damn mad at the fact that I’m talking to people who have it in their power to make things happen," Mona Hardin said through tears. “I’ve been wandering around in a cloud of confusion just wondering: What does it take for the state of Louisiana to recognize the murder of a man? What does it take to get answers?”