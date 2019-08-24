Mohegan Tribe holding governing council elections

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Secret-ballot voting for the Mohegan Tribe's governing council is set to end this weekend.

The Day newspaper reports four of the Mohegan Tribal Council's nine seats are up for election in voting set to end Sunday.

The council governs the 2,100-member tribe in southeastern Connecticut and manages Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, which runs several casinos including Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Among three incumbents seeking another four-year term is Mark Brown, the longest serving council member who was first elected after the tribe won federal recognition in 1994. Brown was council chairman from 2000 to 2005.

Interim Chairman James Gessner Jr. is not up for re-election. He took the top spot after Brown's brother, Kevin Brown, resigned as chairman in February, citing personal reasons.