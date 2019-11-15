Model train fans needed in Wilton

The Wilton Historical Society is looking for train fans to help out with its Great Trains Holiday Show that opens Friday, Nov. 29.

Wilton Historical Society is looking for model train enthusiasts to “drive” its very popular Great Trains Holiday Show, which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The show depends on a team of dedicated “train engineers” who indulge their love of model trains while bringing magic to children and their families during the holidays. With multiple train layouts, including G, HO, N, O, S and Lego gauges, help is needed to staff the show.

Construction begins after Veterans Day and the show opens the day after Thanksgiving and runs through mid-January 2020. Volunteers typically spend a few hours a week ensuring that the trains are running smoothly, and “talk trains” with awe-struck kids and fellow enthusiasts.

Those interested may call volunteer coordinator Katherine Karlik at 203-762-7257 or email info@wiltonhistorical.org.