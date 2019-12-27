Mitsubishi flight crews to test jets at New Mexico airport

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — An international aircraft manufacturer has announced plans to test flight some of its aircraft at a New Mexico airport earlier next year.

Flight crews with the Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation are expected to conduct a range of testing on a regional passenger jet from February to April 2020, Roswell Daily Record reported Wednesday.

Tests on two or three Mitsubishi SpaceJet M90s will be held at the Roswell Air Center as the company seeks certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, company officials said.

Thirty company employees would accompany each jet during the tests, officials said.

Complete certification of a new type of aircraft can take five to nine years, agency officials said.

It is unclear how much Mitsubishi would spend while in New Mexico but company operations are expected to benefit the airport, officials said.

The U.S. Navy has decided not to conduct its basic pilot training for military pilots in Roswell in early 2020, even through Mitsubishi is returning to the Air Center for the fourth time, airport officials said. The Navy is expected to return in the future.