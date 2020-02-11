Mitch Albom speaks at Wilton’s Circle of Care event

Mitch Albom joins Circle of Care board and staff members. From left are Jeff Salguero ( WIlton), Heather Stabinsky (Monroe), Elizabeth Vega ( Westport), Tammi Small (Norwalk), Albom, Circle of Care founders: Liz Salguero and Dawn Ladenheim (Wilton), Bob Hinckley (Danbury) and Susan Kobylinski (Westport). less Mitch Albom joins Circle of Care board and staff members. From left are Jeff Salguero ( WIlton), Heather Stabinsky (Monroe), Elizabeth Vega ( Westport), Tammi Small (Norwalk), Albom, Circle of Care founders: ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Circle Of Care Photo: Contributed Photo / Circle Of Care Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mitch Albom speaks at Wilton’s Circle of Care event 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton’s Circle of Care hosted author Mitch Albom on Jan. 30, his only stop in Connecticut on his tour for his new book, “Finding Chika,” the story of little girl, an earthquake, a devastating diagnosis and the making of a family.

Albom, who waived his speaking fee to support the nonprofit, spoke to more than 300 people at the Westport Country Playhouse. The book is filled with tender anecdotes, intimate details of their life together and an inspiring message about hope, love and joy in the face of adversity.

Westport author Caroline Barney posted on Instagram “The raw truths that Mitch Albom so brilliantly talked about from his book were truly an inspiration. It was a call to arms to wake each day and be grateful for that simple blessing, and to love big. To love those children and families facing terrible hardship, to care for children in poverty-stricken lives, to do what we each can to be a catalyst for change.

“It can be overwhelming to imagine the mountain of needs, but last night was a reminder that it only takes one person to change a life.”

Circle of Care offers practical and emotional support to families of children diagnosed with cancer. For information, visit thecircleofcare.org.

