Missouri participant in Capitol riot charged in fatal crash

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A woman photographed carrying a wooden name plate torn from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection faces felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a fatal wreck in Missouri.

Emily Hernandez, 22, of Sullivan, Missouri, is charged with driving while intoxicated involving the death of another and DWI involving serious physical injuries. She was charged Thursday. Her attorney, Ethan Corlija, said Monday that he will seek a reduction of Hernandez's $250,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea.