Missouri officer dies after being struck by a patrol car

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer died Saturday after he was struck by a patrol car from another police department during a traffic stop.

Moline Acres police Chief Col. Gregory Moore told KTVI television that one of his officers died Saturday after he was struck by a Bellefontaine Neighbors patrol car that had arrived to help in the traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The vehicle was stopped by police because it was reported stolen, Moore said, but he declined to provide many other details.

The Pagedale police department said in a Facebook post that the officer who died was Sgt. Herschel Turner, who had previously worked for the Pagedale department. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report identified Turner, 54, as the victim in the crash that happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The report said Turner died shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

A nonprofit group that supports families of first-responder who have died, Backstoppers Inc., said in a statement that Turner was a 22-year law enforcement veteran who was married and had three daughters.