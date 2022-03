JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican congressional candidate from suburban St. Louis is challenging Missouri's U.S. House districts in court as state lawmakers remain at loggerheads over how to redraw the districts in advance of this year's elections.

Paul Berry III said Wednesday that his lawsuit seeks to prod state lawmakers to pass new congressional districts or else have the court complete the task. Until new maps are adopted, the old ones based on the 2010 census remain in place.