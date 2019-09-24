https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Missouri-Lt-Gov-Kehoe-launches-2020-campaign-to-14462907.php
Missouri Lt. Gov. Kehoe launches 2020 campaign to keep seat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Kehoe is running to keep his seat as Missouri's lieutenant governor.
The Republican launched his campaign Monday at a Jefferson City park.
Voters never elected Kehoe lieutenant governor. He was appointed to the position following a government reshuffling when former Gov. Eric Greitens %href_on(file:
View Comments