Mississippi man arrested after pit bulls maul electrician

CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) — The owner of five now-deceased pit bulls has been arrested after the dogs mauled a Mississippi man, who had to be airlifted to the hospital for severe injuries.

Police in Caroll County, located in the Mississippi Delta, charged the 44-year-old man on Saturday with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violating the county’s pit bull ordinance. He owned a pack of pit bulls that attacked Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, after the electrician finished a service call.