Mississippi legislators argue over medical marijuana rules LEAH WILLINGHAM and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 7:54 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators wrangled Wednesday over regulations for medical marijuana, with the House killing one bill and the Senate reviving the issue hours later by wedging it into a separate bill.
Voters in November approved Initiative 65, which authorizes a medical marijuana program. It got on the ballot through citizens' petitions.
