Mississippi governor adds 10 counties to mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Starting Monday, people will be required to wear masks in public in 23 out of 82 counties in Mississippi, per a new executive order by Gov. Tate Reeves.

“COVID-19 is spreading and killing in our state. It’s not a hypothetical - it is happening,” Reeves said in a statement Monday morning.

The executive order is an expansion of a past order that required mask-wearing in 13 counties in the state. Reeves has refused to impose a blanket mask requirement and has said he will only mandate mask-wearing in counties that have seen the highest increases in new coronavirus cases.

The new order also restricts public gatherings in those additional 10 counties. The governor announced that in those counties, he will limit gatherings to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors. Until earlier this month, the statewide limit was 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The new restrictions apply to Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall counties.

The existing restrictions are in some of the most heavily populated counties in the state: Hinds, Madison and Rankin in the Jackson area, DeSoto County in the north and Harrison and Jackson counties on the coast. The restrictions are also in smaller counties with high rates of the virus: Claiborne, Grenada, Jefferson, Quitman, Sunflower, Washington and Wayne.

The executive orders will expire at 8 a.m. on August 3.

___

Leah Willingham is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.