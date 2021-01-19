Mississippi could renew debate on revising tight parole laws

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators should try again to revise some of the strictest parole laws in the nation as a way of reducing the state's “dangerously” large prison population, a nonprofit group said Tuesday.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed a bill in July that would have made more inmates eligible for the possibility of parole. He described the bill as “well-intentioned,” but said some law enforcement officers and prosecutors were concerned about the possibility of inmates with violent histories being released.