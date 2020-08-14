Mississippi city schedules special mayoral election

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (AP) — Residents in a south Mississippi city will elect a new mayor next month to fill the seat left vacant when its current mayor died.

The nonpartisan special election in Diamonhead will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, WLOX-TV reported. Residents who are not registered to vote can do so on Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Candidates interested in the position must qualify by Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. Those interested in running for mayor must have been a resident of Diamondhead for at least two years prior to the election.

The winner will replace Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer who died July 31 following complications from surgery. He was 53. Schafer holds the honor of being the city’s first mayor, having been elected in 2013 after the community incorporated. He was re-elected for a second term in 2017.