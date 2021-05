CENTREVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A new marker has been unveiled on the Mississippi Writers Trail to honor the late author and civil rights activist Anne Moody.

Moody, who was Black, was part of an integrated group of Tougaloo College students who staged at sit-in at the segregated Woolworth's lunch counter in downtown Jackson in 1963. A violent white mob poured ketchup, mustard and sugar on their heads and beat one of the men.