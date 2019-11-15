Missing Californians found dead at Pennsylvania rest stop

NEWBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two people who had been reported missing in California have been found dead at a Pennsylvania rest stop.

State police said Friday that 57-year-old Bruce Frenchak Sr. and 54-year-old Sheliene Frenchak, both of Huntington Beach, were found inside a recreational vehicle parked at a rest stop in Cumberland County, about 40 miles west of Harrisburg.

A state trooper discovered their bodies on Oct. 22 after noticing the RV had been parked at the rest stop for at least a day.

Autopsies were conducted, but state police say the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

Police did not explain why they waited more than three weeks to release details about the case.