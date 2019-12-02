Minnesota’s Human Services chief says restructuring coming

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s human services chief says Gov. Tim Walz will make an announcement in the coming days about a restructuring of her department.

Commissioner Jodi Harpstead declined Monday to say what the changes might be coming for Minnesota’s largest state agency. But she said splitting off the Direct Care and Treatment unit might be the easiest move.

Harpstead made the comments at a House committee hearing as part of a report on her first 90 days on the job.

She also disclosed that Carolyn Ham won’t return as the department’s inspector general, though she’ll remain with the agency.

Ham was put on leave in the wake of a legislative auditor’s report on fraud in the Child Care Assistance Program. Harpstead said no disciplinary action will be taken, but provided few details.