Minnesota nears 70K positive COVID-19 tests; deaths at 1,767

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is nearing 70,000 positive COVID-19 tests, health officials said Sunday.

Health officials reported 728 positive tests on Sunday, bringing the state statewide total to 69,584. Health officials said 7.715 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

More than 62,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.

Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by six to 1,767 as of Sunday. Officials report that 1,310 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,151 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 301 remain in those facilities, with 137 in intensive care.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.