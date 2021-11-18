Minnesota man charged in killing of couple at Fargo factory

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A 35-year-old man with a long criminal record was charged Thursday with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths at a Fargo factory of a man and a woman who was eight months pregnant.
Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, is charged with killing Richard Pittman, April Carone and Carone's unborn child after an argument Wednesday at Composite America. He made his first court appearance Thursday, where a judge set his bond at $2 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 16.