Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota hit the 2 million mark for people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state's Department of Health reported Sunday.

However, virus case counts are also on the rise. Health officials reported 1,784 new infections. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 47%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Minnesota has recorded the nation's fifth-highest of new cases per population in that time.