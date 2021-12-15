Minnesota delivery driver cited after running over groceries

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota grocery delivery driver accused of running over bags of food she had dropped off in a Twin Cities suburb because she didn't like the homeowners' pro-police yard sign has been cited for criminal damage to property, authorities said.

The incident happened Dec. 6 after the elderly couple ordered $50 worth of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by Instacart to their home in Blaine. Police said the couple stepped out to meet the driver, who first told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door and then drove back and forth over the groceries.