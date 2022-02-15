Minnesota courts release new political district maps

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota panel of five judges released new congressional and legislative district maps on Tuesday, repositioning the state's political landscape for the next 10 years and setting the stage for November's midterm elections.
The newly drawn maps showed expansions and contractions of Minnesota's eight congressional seats, which are currently split between four Republicans and four Democrats. Shifts in legislative districts also raise the stakes for control of a divided Legislature with narrow margins as every seat in both chambers is up for grabs in November.