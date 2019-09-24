Minnesota Rep. Hagedorn calls Warren 'national socialist'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota congressman has drawn sharp criticism for describing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a "national socialist" on his Facebook campaign page, a term usually understood to mean Nazis.

Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn attacked the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate for "socialist extremism" in a post Tuesday in which he vowed to keep working with President Donald Trump.

Hagedorn didn't respond to a question from The Associated Press about what he meant by the label, but he soon replaced it with "Democratic socialist."

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin called the post "completely reprehensible." Martin said Hagedorn should apologize to Warren.