Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state's office proofread every county's ballots before they're mailed out, Republican challenger Kim Crockett said Thursday as she decried ballot printing errors in four counties.
Crockett acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state's office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that's long been the responsibility of Minnesota's counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway, since counties are required to mail copies to his office.