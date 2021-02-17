Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in Floyd's death AMY FORLITI, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 2:37 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis leaders said Wednesday they are beefing up security plans, preparing to close streets and making sure businesses and residents are well informed as the trial approaches for the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.
Mayor Jacob Frey said safety will be a top priority “during this very difficult time in our city” and that the trial of Derek Chauvin will likely increase trauma for many, especially as a verdict draws near.